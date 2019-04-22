|
|
|
John O. Pierce , 73, of Cortez, Colorado, died 4/17/2019 in Grand Junction, Colorado, surrounded by family . Born 7/29/1945.
John was loved by those who knew him! He is survived by his children: Kary Ann Taha (Mahmoud), and John Charles Pierce (Amanda); Grandchildren: Tawny, Darren, Coulter and Kinlee; one great-granddaughter: Meli; siblings: Hal, Ray, Richard, and Carolyn.
A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Pine River Cemetery, Bayfield, Colorado.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More