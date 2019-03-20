John F. Emerson Jr. (Jack) was born on November 5 1942 to Mary and John Emerson in Albany, CA. He passed peacefully into God's arms on March 15 2019 at Sunshine Gardens Country Home in Durango, CO after a long fight with Lewy body dementia.



Jack graduated from Grand Junction HS then attended Mesa Jr. College, also in Grand Junction. He enlisted in the USAF in 1964 and served in Thailand during the Vietnam War as a munitions specialist. On return to the US, he was at Lowry Air Force base in Denver, CO and taught in the munitions school. After being honorably discharged, he graduated from Fort Lewis College. He started working at Durango Coca Cola where he worked his way up to sales manager. From 1994 until 2006, he worked in the soft drink industry in Flagstaff, AZ. Upon his retirement, he moved back to Durango.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynn Emerson, two daughters, Julie (Mark Marti), Leslie (Jon Ickes), brothers, Richard (Betty), Stuart (Marsha) both of Grand Junction and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. He is pre deceased by his parents.



His memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at St. Marks Church at 1100. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Jack's honor to Sunshine Gardens Country Home 2518 Hwy 172 Durango, CO 81303. Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 20, 2019