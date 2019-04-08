Resources More Obituaries for Jimmie Corcorran Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jimmie D. Corcorran

Obituary Flowers Jimmie D. Corcorran, formerly of Pagosa Springs, went to be with the Lord on April 4, 2019. He was born August 14, 1935 in Cordell, Oklahoma to Thelma & Jessie Corcorran.

Jimmie traveled to Colorado every summer with his family and would spend a month camping, 4-wheeling and searching for rocks to transform into polished belt buckles. He scaled many of the mountains surrounding Pagosa Springs. Jimmie retired in 1987 and his fondness for Colorado led him to move to Pagosa Springs.

Jimmie was a devoted soldier of the Lord. Despite having suffered a debilitating stroke in 1998 his faith remained unwavering. He never questioned the Lord and allowed himself to be used for His purpose. Jimmie used his God-given gifts and never let his limitations hinder him to witness and share the love of the Lord. He was a Deacon in several churches he called home from Pasadena TX, Pagosa Springs, CO and Bloomfield, NM.

Jimmie is survived by his wife of 63 years Marie (Miles) Corcorran, Daughter Beverly Rhea (Donald) of Conroe TX, Son Rick Corcorran (Zuriñe) of Bayfield, CO, Brother Gayle Wayne Corcorran (Linda), of Houston, TX, Grandchildren Sean Rhea (Jennifer), Brandi Rhea, (Alex), Courtney Thibodeaux (Chris), John Silvia (Venessa), and Brandon Corcorran, all of Texas. Great Granddaughters, Avery, Annise, and Alissa, Great Grandson Riley, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date and his ashes will be taken to his final resting place somewhere in Colorado! Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 8, 2019