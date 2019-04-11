|
|
|
Jessie Maria Peña Martinez of Bayfield, Colorado passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, surrounded by family. Jessie was born on June 11, 1936, to the late Thomas Peña and the late Concepción S. Peña. Jessie was one of seven children born in Los Angeles, CA. She and her husband made Bayfield their home in 2006. Her passions were reading and gardening, and the love for her family. Jessie kept active in the community through Friends of the Pine River Library. She is survived by her husband, Eddie, children: Chrissy, Liz, Alex, Eddie Michael, Annette, 11 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A private service will be held with immediate family in Bayfield, CO.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
