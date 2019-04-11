Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Maria Pena Martinez

Obituary Flowers

Jessie Maria Pena Martinez Obituary


Jessie Maria Peña Martinez of Bayfield, Colorado passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, surrounded by family. Jessie was born on June 11, 1936, to the late Thomas Peña and the late Concepción S. Peña. Jessie was one of seven children born in Los Angeles, CA. She and her husband made Bayfield their home in 2006. Her passions were reading and gardening, and the love for her family. Jessie kept active in the community through Friends of the Pine River Library. She is survived by her husband, Eddie, children: Chrissy, Liz, Alex, Eddie Michael, Annette, 11 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A private service will be held with immediate family in Bayfield, CO.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.