Obituary Condolences Flowers Jerry was born August 23rd,1947 and passed away on June 7th, 2019 in Durango, CO. He was 71. Jerry was born to Arcenio "Archie" and Gregorita Cruz in Arboles, CO. He grew up in East Carbon, Utah where his father was a coal miner. They moved back to Colorado where he attended Ignacio High School graduating in 1965. He then attended a year of college at Adams State in Alamosa, CO. Jerry soon enlisted in the United States Army serving overseas during the Vietnam War. He was very proud to serve his country and even more proud to have his son follow his military footsteps joining the Army and his Grandson enlisting in the Navy. Jerry lived in Colorado Springs where he met his wife Kathleen Cummings. They moved to East Carbon, Utah and started their family. He worked many years in the coal mines until the mines shut down. He returned to Ignacio in the early 80's where he worked for the Ignacio school district as a bus driver and groundskeeper retiring after 20 years. There was never a time that you wouldn't see him driving down the street in the big red dodge, plowing snow, helping out in the cafeteria, or his morning visit at the patio or El Dorado with his bus driver buddies enjoying his coffee, ham, and eggs and catching up on all the gossip. He enjoyed his bus trips and watching all the kids sports. He especially enjoyed his trips to state wrestling and driving the bus to space camp.



Jerry coached little league baseball for many years and was a member of the American Legion Post 36 and ran the bingo every Saturday night. He was kind, caring and always put his family first and enjoyed his time with his grandchildren. Jerry was a bright light in this community and will be missed by many.



He is preceded in death by his parents Arcenio " Archie" and Gregorita Cruz and one granddaughter. Jerry is survived by his children Brandon Cruz (Karla), Sandra Maez (Mark), Ashley Cruz (Danny), Amanda Cruz, and Tammy Prein. Brother Danny Cruz (Doreen) of Aurora, CO, four nieces Annette Williams (Ronnie), Kristy Allen (Jay), Kym Cruz, and



Samantha Jo Cruz all of Arizona, 18 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.



Services will be held at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Ignacio, CO on Friday, July 5th. Rosary to be said at 9:30 am with a memorial mass to follow at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jerry's honor to The Ignacio Wrestling Club Attention: Jordan Larson PO Box 460 Ignacio, CO 81137 Published in The Durango Herald on June 24, 2019