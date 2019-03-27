Jarrett "Jerry" Fowler Cook, 81, of Bayfield, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 peacefully at home on his Pine River Valley Ranch. He was born September 3, 1937 to Charles Dean and Ruth (Fowler) Cook.



He grew up in Redstone, CO and graduated from East Denver high school in 1957. He then attended the Spartan School of Aeronautics where shortly after he enlisted into the United States Air Force. Where he served as an aircraft flight mechanic from 1959-1963 in West Germany. During the course of his enlistment he was married to Johanna Helena and had his daughter Tina Marie Cook in 1963.



After his time in the service, he returned to the states and worked for IBM as an instrument engineer in Boulder, CO and Poughkeepsie, NY. After his father passed, he purchased a large cattle ranch in Granby, CO in 1975. He was remarried to Carolyn Louise Kirk in 1976 and had his son Jarrett Allen Cook in 1977. Carolyn passed in 1980 and Jerry decided to sell his cattle ranch and move to Bayfield, CO and purchased the Pine River Valley Ranch from his uncle Joe Cook in 1981. Jerry spent the last four decades of his life raising his son and caring for his animals and land. Jerry enjoyed looking for ways to make life better for his family and friends. He loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed everything to do with the great outdoors.



He is survived by his daughter, Tina Cook and grandchildren Cedric, Rony and great-grandson Killyan of France; son Jarrett (Anne) Cook, and grandchildren Carolyn and Ethan of Bayfield and many beloved cousins and other family members.



Public services for Jerry will be on April 6, 2019 at 11am at the Pine River Valley Church in Bayfield. Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary