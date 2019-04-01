Beloved husband and father, Jeffrey "Jeff" Warren Rozean, 65, of Durango, died March 28, 2019, in his home. Born and raised in Granby, CO, Jeff received a degree in Mathematics with a minor in Accounting from CU Denver. He was elected to the Granby Town Council, first as the Parks Commissioner and later as Mayor. Jeff had many talents which he put to use during his career as an Accountant, initially in the hospitality industry and most recently as a member of the Revenue Analyst team at World Pay. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, mountain and street biking, hiking, working with his hands, a good pumpkin pie, movies, music, reading, gardening, and baking blueberry muffins each Sunday. In recent years he began making hummingbird swings for family and friends. He was also adept at finding solutions in complex situations.



He was known for the twinkle in his eye, the spring in his step, and the song in his heart. His love, support, genuine caring for all, and fun-loving nature are greatly missed. Jeff is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bonnie Rozean, son Kyle W. Rozean of Grand Junction, CO, daughter Drew A. Rozean of Durango, sisters Sandra Smith of Northglenn, CO, Jacquelyn Furuli of Kalama, WA, brothers Chester D. Rozean of Ft. Lupton, CO, Roger Rozean of Tucson, AZ, and Jack Rozean of Brighton, CO, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack W. and Jewell D. Rozean, sister Katherine Rotzjean, and nephews Don E. Harms and Tony A. Harms. A celebration of Jeff's life is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, at the Animas Alano Club, 2601 Junction Street, Durango, at 4:00 p.m. with a potluck to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Animas Alano Club and/or . Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 1, 2019