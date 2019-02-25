Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Resources
More Obituaries for Janie Haag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janie Moore Tipotsch Haag


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janie Moore Tipotsch Haag Obituary
Janie B. Moore Tipotsch Haag passed away on January 29, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.

Janie was born October 1, 1951 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Robert and Jean Moore. Parents divorced when Janie was age 4 and mother and 3 children moved to Durango, Colorado. Mother met and married Rudy J. Tipotsch and he adopted the 3 children.

Janie graduated from Durango High School in 1970. Janie spent 20 + years in property management in Washington, Oregon and California. After moving to Phoenix, AZ she purchased the Nifty Fifty Club which she ran until 2016 when health problems caused her to retire.

Janie was a woman of strong faith and that faith sustained her in every way. She loved people and animals and saw the good in the world. She was a gentle person and her ways were unique, innocent and she had a great sense of humor. We all lost an Angel and this world isn't quite as colorful for those of us who knew and loved her.

Janie is survived by her son Steven Heick; grandson Nathan Heick (Hawaii); brother Mark Tipotsch (Montrose, CO); sister Debi Beyer (Tucson, AZ) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her father, Rudy Tipotsch passed February 17th, 2019 just 19 days after Janie passed.

A celebration of her life pending for the summer of 2019.
Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now