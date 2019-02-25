Janie B. Moore Tipotsch Haag passed away on January 29, 2019 in Tucson, AZ.



Janie was born October 1, 1951 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Robert and Jean Moore. Parents divorced when Janie was age 4 and mother and 3 children moved to Durango, Colorado. Mother met and married Rudy J. Tipotsch and he adopted the 3 children.



Janie graduated from Durango High School in 1970. Janie spent 20 + years in property management in Washington, Oregon and California. After moving to Phoenix, AZ she purchased the Nifty Fifty Club which she ran until 2016 when health problems caused her to retire.



Janie was a woman of strong faith and that faith sustained her in every way. She loved people and animals and saw the good in the world. She was a gentle person and her ways were unique, innocent and she had a great sense of humor. We all lost an Angel and this world isn't quite as colorful for those of us who knew and loved her.



Janie is survived by her son Steven Heick; grandson Nathan Heick (Hawaii); brother Mark Tipotsch (Montrose, CO); sister Debi Beyer (Tucson, AZ) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Her father, Rudy Tipotsch passed February 17th, 2019 just 19 days after Janie passed.



A celebration of her life pending for the summer of 2019.