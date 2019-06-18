Jane Smith Stiles, 99, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away very peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born in Farmington, NM on December 16, 1919, to Robert G. Smith and Blanche Allen Smith. She was the granddaughter of pioneer family Frank B. Allen, who came to this area in 1882, eventually settling in Farmington. He built a livery stable, the Allen Hotel and brought motion pictures to Farmington in 1912 when he opened the Allen Opera house.



Jane grew up at Star Lake Trading Post near Crownpoint, NM, with her sister Elizabeth (Townsend) and younger brother Allen (Dobe). She married David Woodrow Stiles in the Methodist church in Aztec in 1938. They spend most of their lives on various trading posts on the Navajo reservation where she was a homemaker, wonderful cook, and partner in the trading business.



In 1956 they moved to Aztec, NM, with their three children, Donald Dave (Pam), both deceased, Ann Stiles Riddle (Jack), and William Woodrow (Gail) who all graduated from Aztec High School. After retiring they moved to Allison, CO, until his death in 1992.



She lived in Aztec until her 90th birthday, then moved to Colorado Spring to be near her granddaughter and her husband, Del and Kristi Riddle Creps who provided wonderful care and love for her until her death.



Jane had many good friends everywhere she lived and her 10 grandchildren have so many special memories of spending time with grandma Jane and Papa at their home in Allison.



She will be remembered for her wit, love of the grandkids, nieces, and nephews, and the wonderful bacon she always cooked. Her mind was great and her goal was to live to be 100 and she almost made it. She requested no services and her favorite witty quote about that was "Those who care will understand, and those who don't, won't give a damn!" May you rest in peace Granny. Published in The Durango Herald on June 18, 2019