Jim lived in Durango, CO for 20 years where he was able to design & build his "dream" Craftsman House on County Road #250. Known as the Dragon Fly House. Jim also helped many people design or remodel their dream houses.
He was a man with many talents & trades, from sewing a new bedspread & curtains to laying bricks.
Jim, with his best friend & wife, Bee were also very involved in community activities and fundraising such as Music in The Mountains, Chocolate Fantasia & The Volunteers of America and sure there were many more...
Jim had a Big presence but he was a gentle giant with a soft walk along with a big heart that was open to anyone.
He is and will always be greatly missed by all who knew him
Jim is survived by his 5 children; Linda Willis, Lisa (Kirk Hartley) Fredeen, Michelle (Patrick) McClure, James Jr. (Roxanne) & Alan (Janice) Attwood. 10 Grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his wife Bernadette "Bee" Attwood.
Published in The Durango Herald on June 4, 2019