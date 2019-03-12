|
James (Jim) T. Black , 71, of Bayfield, died 3/9/2019 at Cottonwood Inn & Rehabilitation . Born 1/14/1948.
Anyone that knew or visited Jim, knew how much of a "green thumb" he had by the beautiful yard he kept. Jim was a proud Eagle Scout and Vietnam Veteran. He is survived by his brother, Stan (Sherri) Black and his 2 beautiful nieces, Laura & Lily of Suwanee, GA.
A service will be held at 2-4pm March 24, 2019 at the Billy Goat Saloon in Bayfield as a Celebration of his life.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
