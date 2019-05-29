|
James Patrick Pritchard, Jr (JP), 29, passed away May 22, 2019. JP was born on January 10th, 1990 in Medina, NY. JP and his family moved to Durango in 1993 where he grew up, and graduated from Durango High School in 2008. JP's passions included spending time with family and friends, his dogs Zoso and Daisy, playing and listening to music and cooking all types of food. He enjoyed his chosen line of work as a cook and worked at several restaurants in Durango. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Sara Root ( Durango); mother, Jenny Howell Pritchard (Durango); father, James P. Pritchard, Sr; step-mother Kim Oliger (Durango); Katie Pritchard (Cincinnati); Laura Pritchard (Denver) ; Michael Moody (Raleigh, NC ); grandparents: Tom and Mary Lou Pritchard ( Surprise, AZ) and Jack and Betty Howell ( Buffalo, NY) as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of life is being held June 1 at 10434 CR 250. The ceremony will start at 1:30 pm. All are welcome.
Published in The Durango Herald on May 29, 2019