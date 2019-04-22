James "Jim" Ervin Mead passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Mercy Hospice House. He was 83 years old.



Jim was born October 16, 1935, to Robert and Anna (Tushar) Mead in Durango, Colorado. He is a fifth generation Mead in the Animas Valley. He attended Hermosa Elementary and graduated from Durango High School. He attended college at the old Fort Lewis campus. During that time he met his future wife, Mary Schmitz, they were married on September 21, 1955.



Jim continued farming with his father in Hermosa. To their family two children were born and the family increased their ranch property with his father and brother, Ed. The family sold the ranch in the 1970's and Jim began working for the new owner. Then he began working for the James Family Ranch until his retirement.



Jim enjoyed sports, hunting, and fishing. He was a member of the Animas Grange, St. Columba Catholic Church, DeMolay, a volunteer with Big-Brothers, served as a ditch walker in the valley and served on the Hermosa Cemetery Board and the Mosquito Board.



He is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Carolyn (Jim) Klinnert, and Dr. Elliott Mead; Siblings: Edward Mead and Mary Lou (Jim) Welch; and Grandson: Dr. Benjamin (Katy) Mead.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Columba Catholic Church. Burial will occur at Hermosa Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hermosa Cemetery Assoc., 10992 CR 250, Durango, CO 81301.