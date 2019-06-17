James (Jim) Dunford Appel, 93, completed his earthly journey on June 15, 2019. Jim was born to William and Harriet Appel on October 11, 1925. In June 1946 Jim married Marjorie Jane Sanborn and they enjoyed 73 wonderful years of marriage. The couple made their homes in Washington DC, Albuquerque, NM, Durango, CO, and Stillwater, OK. They enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.



He is survived by his wife, Marjorie, of Stillwater, sons John of Santa Fe, NM, Daniel of Albuquerque, NM, Douglas of Durango, CO, daughter, Suzanne Collier of Stillwater, OK, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. A son, Andrew, and a son, Robert preceded him in death.



His life will be remembered in a private memorial service. Those wishing to honor Jim's memory may do so by donating to a .



Condolences may be emailed to the family and an online obituary may be viewed by visiting www.strodefh.com. Published in The Durango Herald on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary