Isabelle Joleen Failer, 3 years old, of Windsor, Missouri, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 17, 2019, at her home near Windsor.



She was born March 10, 2016, in Durango, Colorado, the daughter of Nicholaus Daniel "Dan" Failer and Rebecca Joleen (Faust) Failer. She brightened the world for her Dad, Mom, and two older brothers, Tristan and Wyatt.



Isabelle was a happy little girl with an outgoing personality. She enjoyed her preschool teachers and friends and loved to sing and play with her brothers. Swimming, fishing, and experiencing the country farm life with her family brought her joy.



In addition to her parents Dan and Rebecca and brothers Tristan and Wyatt, survivors include her paternal grandmother, Marla Bird (Jeremy), Durango, Co.; paternal grandfather, Jim Failer (Carolin), Windsor, Mo.; maternal grandfather, Bill Faust, Bayfield, Co.; paternal great-grandmothers, Ruth Buell, Windsor, Mo., and Lynn Sherman, Yucca Valley, California; maternal great-grandmother, Eloise Faust, Durango, Co.; her aunt, Amber Failer (Zeb Eckles), Hughesville, Mo.; 2 uncles, Joseph Faust, Tyler, Texas and Benjamin Faust (Amanda), Grand Junction, Co.; and numerous great-uncles, great-aunts, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Joleen Faust; maternal great-grandfather, Melvin Faust; and maternal great-grandparents, Joseph and June Stephenson.



Graveside funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Laurel Oak Cemetery, Windsor. The family will receive friends before the service from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. The family suggests contributions to a memorial garden in memory of Isabelle in care of the funeral home (checks payable to Dan or Rebecca Failer). Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.