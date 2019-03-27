Isaac Delphin (Ike) Rivera passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on March 25, 2019He was Born on August 1, 1929, in Monero, New Mexico to Juan Teodoro Rivera and Margarita Carrillo.

He stood in Monero until he was 12 and then moved to Arboles with his family. He enjoyed playing baseball throughout his younger age and had the chance to play professional ball, but chose to stay in SW Colorado and Marry the Love of his life Dora Ulibarri in 1951. He loved: fishing, hunting, dancing, and the casino. He had a joke for everything and everyone. There was never a dull moment in time with Ike around.

He worked at Ponderosa Sawmill for 9 years, and many other sawmills throughout the area. He worked as a rancher all around the area. He was also a truck driver for many years. He and his family settled in Durango in 1959 and have been here since.

Ike married Dora on January 20, 1951. They had five children, fifteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, & one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father. His sister Sandra Martinez. Brothers: Raymond Rivera, and Ted Rivera. Several Uncles and Aunts.

Survived by his wife Dora Rivera of 68 years. His sister Pilar Martinez, Dolores Gurule, Fabiola Rivas and Juanita Baldwin. Sons: Jimmy (Phyllis), Timmy (Debbie), Ronnie (Paulette). Daughters: Betty (Wendell) Michelle (Alberto) and their families.

A rosary will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

A mass will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart. Burial services will follow immediately after mass at Greenmount Cemetery. Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary