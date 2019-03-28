|
|
|
Harriett passed away on March 6, 2019, at 99 years old. She was born to Harry Edmond Fassett and Nelly Carr Fassett on August 14, 1919, in Fowler Colorado. The family later moved to Durango in the 1920's. She served in the WAVES in Oakland, California 1943-1945. She then went to beauty school and worked in Denver and Durango (at Catchpole's Beauty Salon). She married James Warren Burgess September 21, 1947, and widowed November 1990. She is survived by brothers Harry E. Fassett and Arthur Bruce Fassett and numerous nieces and nephews, also many friends. We will miss her very much!
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
