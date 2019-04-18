It is with such sweet sorrow that we say goodbye to a great man, a soul warrior, Greg "Purple" Hays who left us too soon, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 69.



Greg was born January 28, 1950 in San Angelo Texas to parents Charlotte Faye (Wall) Hays, and Vernon Jean Hays. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Charlotte Michele Hays.



His family moved to Durango in the '50s and owned and operated Hermosa Cliffs Guest Ranch for many years. At a young age, Greg was responsible for taking visitors on horseback trail rides and he told many a great story about the people he met and became friends with from all over the world.



Greg attended Durango High School and Fort Lewis College and was never a member of any club that would have had him as a member.



Greg was a master carpenter and he and his Dad helped build numerous buildings and houses in Durango. He built his own little cabin in the woods and enjoyed the time he spent there, listening to the waterfall nearby, making jewelry, and throwing epic parties!



Greg had a love for British Motorcycles and was known around town as the "Triumph Guru". He created his own masterpieces bolt by bolt and loved to ride them all over the Rocky Mountains he called home. You might have also seen him out in the flatlands, like a jockey on a really fast horse. Some said he looked like a praying mantis going by with his classic prism tank.



His friendships were his greatest endeavor, most fulfilling accomplishment, and exemplified who he was.



Greg is survived by his many, many friends, all of whom he loved dearly. His family, Lisa Blue, Krii Black, and Dylan Hendricks, all of Durango, Erin Ashburn Sustek, Paige Ogilvy, and Carson Ogilvy all of San Angelo, Texas, and lots and lots of Irish cousins.



Greg often said he wanted to be cremated, and have his ashes rolled as ammo so that the folks he didn't like could still get pinged one last time. He said, "this way, I will still be a pain in the ass". So for those of you on his bad list...well, just a heads up.



A potluck memorial will be held Saturday, May 11th, 11AM-2PM at The Wild Horse, 601 E 2nd Ave Durango, Colorado.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greg's honor to the Alpha-1 Foundation (Antitrypsin Society). Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 18, 2019