GloriaMae Casias, 63, of Ignacio, Colorado, passed away March 10, 2019. She was born October 2, 1955 in Del Norte Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her father: Manuel Casias, mother: Carmelita Casias, and cousin Marie Sisneros.
She is survived by her children: Littlewar (Lori) Casias, LaQuey (Damon) Lucero, and Paco Mounts; many siblings;
grandchildren: Danika, Ethan, Ayden, Malina Rae, Rhea, Leih, and Damon Jr.
A celebration of life will be held at the Southern Ute Multipurpose Room and Chapel at 10:00am on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A reception will follow. Please wear purple in honor and support of all who have suffered from domestic violence.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 18, 2019