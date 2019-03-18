Home

Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Southern Ute Multipurpose Room and Chapel
GloriaMae Casias Obituary
GloriaMae Casias, 63, of Ignacio, Colorado, passed away March 10, 2019. She was born October 2, 1955 in Del Norte Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her father: Manuel Casias, mother: Carmelita Casias, and cousin Marie Sisneros.

She is survived by her children: Littlewar (Lori) Casias, LaQuey (Damon) Lucero, and Paco Mounts; many siblings;

grandchildren: Danika, Ethan, Ayden, Malina Rae, Rhea, Leih, and Damon Jr.

A celebration of life will be held at the Southern Ute Multipurpose Room and Chapel at 10:00am on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A reception will follow. Please wear purple in honor and support of all who have suffered from domestic violence.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
