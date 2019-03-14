|
GloriaMae Casias (Mounts) , 63, of Ignacio, Colorado, died 3/10/2019 at home . Born 10/2/1955.
She is survived by her children: Littlewar (Lori) Casias, LaQuey (Damon Lucero) Mounts, and Paco Mounts; many siblings; grandchildren: Danika, Ethan, Ayden, Malina Rae, Rhea, Leih, and Damon Jr.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
A service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 (candlelight vigil) at Ignacio Library, 470 Goddard Ave, Ignacio, CO 81137.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
