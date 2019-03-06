|
Gerald Walton Culp, 90, of Durango, died March 2, 2019 while in hospice care in Parker Colorado. Bor nAugust 14, 1928.
He lived for over 50 years in Durango many of those years running his own business, Durango Health and Bible Centre.
Mr. Culp is survived by his three sons, Bill, Chuck, and Tim and by his daughter, Carolyn.
He was predeceased by his first wife Bess (Carpenter) Culp in 1981, and his second wife, Dorothy (Kelly) Culp who died in 2015.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Durango. He will be buried in his hometown, Coldwater, Michigan.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
