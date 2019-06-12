Gerald Swanson, 88, died peacefully at his home in Harlingen, Texas on Tuesday morning, March 12, with family at his side.



A lifelong Silvertonian, Gerald lived life largely, with a ready smile, and a sparkle in his eyes. He was born in Montrose on Oct. 16, 1930, and was deeply involved in Silverton's civic and social fabric throughout his long and lively lifetime. He served as mayor, school board president, and chairman of the San Juan County Republican Party. Alongside his mother Mary, he ran Swanson's Grocery on Blair Street for many years, where he held court at the meat counter.



Gerald was a legendary storyteller and a man of deep faith, who never missed mass if he could help it. He was lucky enough to enjoy two long, loving marriages. He was predeceased by his first wife Stela, who passed away in 1991, and is survived by his second wife of 24 years, Nancy (with whom he ran the Villa Dallavalle Inn), five children, three step-children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Rosary will be recited at St. Patrick's Church in Silverton at 7 p.m. on June 30, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 1 at St. Patrick's Church, with burial at Hillside Cemetery to follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in his name to your favorite Silverton organization. Published in The Durango Herald on June 12, 2019