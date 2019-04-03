|
Fred Weits, passed away surrounded by family at Mercy Hospice House on 3/30/2019. Born in The Netherlands, "Opa" Fred immigrated to Wisconsin with his family at age 18. Stationed in Colorado Springs, in the Army, he met his first wife, they had 4 children. He was a skilled engineer with 30 patents & worked on many others. He retired to Durango where he pursued his hobby as a "gentlemen rancher" & worked part time at Walmart. In 2000, Fred married his second wife in The Philippines & her 3 children joined him in Durango. Devoted follower of Jesus Christ, Fred shared his faith with everyone. He loved his family deeply & has left a legacy in faith for them to follow. He is survived by 4 brothers, first wife, Charlene (Heersink), their children Scotty, Diane, Ren & Karl, current wife, Armeliza (Salunga) & adopted children, Renz, Ralph & Camille.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 3, 2019