Eric John Wessman passed away peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019 after a short stay at the Mercy Hospice House in Three Springs, Durango, Colorado. He is survived by his four loving Children, Jayne Rene, Gregory Karl, Gary William and Linda Louise Wessman. He also leaves behind four Grandchildren and three Great-Grandchildren. Eric was an Industrial Engineer at Ford Motor Company for over 35 years, and was highly active in the Ski Patrol locally at Hesperus Ski Area and at the Regional and National Levels. He also loved to golf. He was kind and generous to a fault, a great leader, and a positive example of a wonderful human being. He shall be missed greatly ! Condolences can be sent to the Family at 536 Oak Drive DWII, Durango CO 81301.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 14, 2019