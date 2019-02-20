Our darling angel, Elijah "Eli" James Woodworth, went to be with the Lord on February 14th, 2019 after 8 precious years on Earth. He passed away at home in his sleep with his parents at his side. Elijah was born April 15th, 2010 in Soldotna, AK to parents Josh and Kay (nee Hennessey) Woodworth. He was born with Cornelia de Lange Syndrome and although he suffered through many physical, mental, and medical issues, he was a strong, loving, and sweet child who touched the hearts of many.



Eli dearly loved his big brother and sister, Tyler and Hailey, whom dearly loved him back. They would carry him around or push his wheel chair proudly, always read or play with him, and when they were little they would take him to class for show-and-tell. They were the best big bro and sis a little guy could ask for, from Hailey always making him slime or emptying a can of shaving cream for him to play with, to Tyler pushing his stander down the track at the Bowker Games or sitting together and reading for hours.



Eli loved his superheroes, having all the cool Spider-Man and Batman toys and decorations, but none were more treasured than his Super-Mom Kay. She was an unwavering source of joy, happiness, and comfort to him every moment of his life. Through all the doctor, therapy, and hospital visits, surgeries, ambulance rides, and life-flights, 'Mum-Mum-Mum' was there with him every step of the way. From the daily trips to school and therapy, to adaptive skiing, canoeing, and biking, Kay was going to make sure her little man reached his potential and enjoyed his life to the fullest in his own way.



Dad, Josh, knew from the minute he saw him that Eli was a blessed gift to their family. Eli loved to play with his Dad's ears when he held him, and run his fingers thru his beard when Eli sat on his lap. Josh wanted Eli to experience the world with his family, and he always came along on mountain hikes, remote canoe trips, backpacking in national parks, camping, fishing, and any other adventure they went on.



Eli was loved deeply by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and many, many friends he met along the way. They cherished him and will always have a special place in their hearts for him.



Elijah is survived by his parents Josh and Kay, sister Hailey, and brother Tyler of Hesperus, CO; Grandmother Shirley Haekenkamp of Hutchinson, MN; Grandfather Alan Hennessey of Shakopee, MN; Grandfather Kenneth Woodworth of Milaca, MN; Grandparents Adelle and Keven Wilke of Milaca, MN; Great-Grandmother Maxine Haekenkamp of Winsted, MN; Aunt and Uncle Angie and Dale Lindner, Uncle Keith Woodworth, Uncle Wayne Hennessey, Uncle Darrick Wilke, Aunt and Uncle Holly and Austin Campbell, cousins Andrew, Violet, Lacey, Aaron, Christopher, Madison, Abby, Collin, Abram, Asher, Brooklyn, and Isaiah.



A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. February 25th, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 332 East 11th St., Durango, CO 81301, followed by a funeral service at 11:00am. A private interment will be held at Greenmount Cemetery in Durango. Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary