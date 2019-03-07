It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Duane Christopher Suazo, 53, of Durango, Colorado on February 28, 2019.



Duane was born in Durango on October 12, 1965 and was a lifelong resident. He attended area schools and school in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, NM. He worked in local restaurants and was a member of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe.



Duane was a people person and had many friends. He enjoyed music, dancing, movies, reading and visiting with friends and family. We will miss him joking around and especially his smile. He was always willing to be helpful to all. He had a heart of gold.



Duane is survived by his siblings: Agnes, Kevin, Cecilia Suazo and Susan (Steve) Suazo-Sanchez; aunts: Vonestine William, Mary Elvie (Tony) Santistevan and Oralia Suazo; uncle: Roy (Vera) O'John; as well as many cousins and extended family.



Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Fred J. and Mary P. Suazo; brother Norbert; aunt Elidia and uncle Robert Lee.



The Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6pm on Thurs., March 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Durango. A memorial mass will be held at 10am on Fri., March 15, 2019, also at Sacred Heart. A burial of ashes will take place in Spring 2019 at the Ouray Memorial Cemetery, Ignacio. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Duane's memory.



The family would like to thank the following for their support of Duane: The Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Durango Adult Education Center, Durango Police Department and Emergency response teams and especially to all his friends. Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary