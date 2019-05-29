|
|
|
Donna Mae Werner Petersen, 78, of Mancos, CO, died May 25, 2019 in Durango, CO. Born March 9, 1941 in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Raymond; sister, Diane; daughter, Victoria Petersen Lewis (Perry); grandsons Jacob, Colby and Joshua; and her rescue dog Buddy. She had a big heart, a ready smile, and hugs for all.
Viewing will be held at 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Ertel Funeral Home in Cortez.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Durango.
Visit Ertel Funeral Home website for complete obituary.
Published in The Durango Herald on May 29, 2019
Read More