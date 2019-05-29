Home

ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
(970) 565-3468
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ERTEL FUNERAL HOME
42 N. MARKET STREET
Cortez, CO 81321-3213
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Durango, CO
Donna Mae Werner Petersen Obituary
Donna Mae Werner Petersen, 78, of Mancos, CO, died May 25, 2019 in Durango, CO. Born March 9, 1941 in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Raymond; sister, Diane; daughter, Victoria Petersen Lewis (Perry); grandsons Jacob, Colby and Joshua; and her rescue dog Buddy. She had a big heart, a ready smile, and hugs for all.
Viewing will be held at 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Ertel Funeral Home in Cortez.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Durango.
Published in The Durango Herald on May 29, 2019
