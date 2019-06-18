|
|
|
Dean Baxter , 90, of Bayfield, Colorado, died 6/15/2019 at home, surrounded by family . Born 9/10/1928.
He survived by his sons: Rick (Claudia), Dennis (Karen), Gordon, Jerry (LaVerna) Baxter; 12 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren (and one on the way) and sister-in-law: Wilma Baxter. He was preceded in death by his Wife Yvonne, parents, a brother, Gene and one grandson, Courtney Dean. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ignacio Athletic Dept.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Church of Christ, 2011 Bayfield Pkwy, Bayfield.
Published in The Durango Herald on June 18, 2019
Read More