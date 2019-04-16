Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Pine River Valley Baptist Church
11942 Hwy 172
Ignacio, CO
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Hi-Way Baptist Church
10505 E Brown Rd
Mesa, AZ
David H. Engler, son of Paris and Elizabeth Engler, was gathered in the arms of Jesus on April 12, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life, Evelyn (Rathjen) Engler, daughters - Jolene McCaw (David), Connie Pringle (John) and Carolann Parsons; grandchildren Sarah McCaw, Jessica Tarrant (Lance), David McCaw (Crystal), Ethan McCaw (Snowie), Joshua Pringle, Caleb Pringle (Daisy), and JD Parsons; great-grandchildren Elizabeth Williams, Somona McCaw, Ethnea Williams, Tori McCaw, Jasper Williams, Caterina McCaw, Frankie Tarrant and Alaura Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings - Richard Engler, Betty Jean Priddy, Grace Holcomb and Ernest Engler.

He was born March 8, 1939, in Durango, Colorado, graduated from Ignacio High School, married Evelyn on July 22, 1961. He enjoyed his life as Rancher, Ditch Superintendent for Pine River Canal, and Cemetery Sexton for Allison-Tiffany Cemeteries.

His celebration of life service will be held at the Pine River Valley Baptist Church 11942 Hwy 172, Ignacio, Colorado, where he was a church member, on April 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with graveside services to follow at the Allison-Tiffany Cemetery and lunch at the Mt. Allison Grange Hall. Because they were snowbirds to Apache Junction, Arizona, for over 20 years, there will also be a memorial service at Hi-Way Baptist Church, 10505 E Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ on May 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be sent to Pine River Valley Baptist Church missions program at Pine River Valley Baptist Church 11942 Hwy 172, Ignacio, Colorado 81137.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
