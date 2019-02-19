Loving father and friend David Glen "Woody" Woodford, 58, of Durango, Colorado, died unexpectedly on February 16, 2019. Woody was born January 19, 1961, in Shorewood, Wisconsin. He attended the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point before making his way out west. He married Martie Maloney in Boulder, Colorado (later divorced), and together raised two amazing daughters. In 2003, Woody moved to Durango and became the owner of Needles Country Store for 5 years. In 2008, he began working for Mercury Payment Systems/Worldpay where he had the good fortune to meet some of the greatest friends a guy could ask for. Woody also served on the Durango Fire and Rescue board for several years. His commitment to the protection and safety of our community is an example of the caring man that he was.



Woody is preceded in death by his Father, John Glen Woodford Sr. He is survived by his cherished daughters, Riley Woodford and Rowan Woodford (whose photos and accomplishments he would share with anyone who would look and listen), his mother Joanne Schroedl Woodford, Brothers John Woodford (Mary Ellen Testen) and Benjamin Woodford (Barbara Hanlon), his dog Zia, many in-laws, nieces and nephews, family and friends.



Woody was a gentle soul with a magnetic personality and a generosity of spirit. Woody was an athlete and had regularly participated in the Imogene Pass Run even after battling and beating cancer. He loved the mountains, hiking, snowshoeing, skiing and a beer from just about any pub. He was a political activist with a quick, sarcastic wit. He loved cooking and made the best cheesecake you have ever tasted. He loved playing trivia, the movie Blazing Saddles, Bag Pipes, the Green Bay Packers, and dogs. Above all, he loved his daughters Riley and Rowan.



His was a life well lived and loved.



An Open House to celebrate Woody's life is planned for Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Irish Embassy underground from 11:00am - 3:00pm. Please feel free to wear your Green Bay Packer attire. Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 19, 2019