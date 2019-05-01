Dale McClanahan passed away in Grand Junction, CO on April 19, 2019 of cancer. He was a river runner, musician and hard-working gentle man. He was born Dec. 5, 1959 in Durango, CO to Butch and Jean McClanahan (Potter). He was raised in Ignacio and learned his work ethics at their grocery store, the Ignacio Shur Valu.



Dale had his own auto body shop in Durango, Fine Line Autobody. He perfected his craft, and went on to specialize in frame straightening. He raised his son, Jordan, and his step-son Nolan Nunez while running this business and gave them many experiences.



In 2002 he met Dulce, the love of his life, and relocated to Palisade, CO. In his late 40's he certified in solar energy. In recent years he owned his own handyman business where his eye for perfection garnered him appreciative clients. Dale used many talents for others, specifically securing irrigation water for his neighborhood. He taught guitar to his friends and family and shared the mysteries of the sacred rivers of the West with his wife.



He is gone in body but the love he wove around us remains forever. He leaves behind his wife Dulce Bell-Bulley; his mother Jean; son Jordan (Angie); granddaughter MaryBelle; siblings Judy Bundy, Cindy Swanemyr (Bruce), Greg McClanahan (Toni); and his step-son Nolan. He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce McClanahan and his brother-in-law, Walt Bundy.



A graveside service will be held on May 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ignacio East Cemetery. Bring your own chair. Memorial contributions may be made to a river protection society of your choice. Published in The Durango Herald on May 1, 2019