Dale Allen Elliott, 71, passed away at sunrise on May 16th in his home with family at his side.



An avid outdoorsman, Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, jeeping, snowmobiling and golf. He along with friends & family had many boating, camping & jeep outings. Dale's gregarious, larger-than-life personality lit up any room he entered and he made new and lasting friendships easily. He was a legendary storyteller and his tales, although sometimes exaggerated were usually true. He was born & raised in Denver and a father to three sons. He worked as a crane operator, ran his own business, owned and raced a top fuel dragster along with his brother-in-law. After meeting his wife, Sandy and moving to Durango he worked as a mixer driver, dump truck driver and then became a successful home builder.



Dale was a proud Vietnam Veteran and will be interred at the Vietnam Veteran' Cemetery in Angel Fire, NM.



Dale was predeceased by son, Billy and is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sandy, five children and twelve grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of Mercy. A more complete obituary can be found at www.hoodmortuary.com. Published in The Durango Herald on May 22, 2019