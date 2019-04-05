The world lost a legend. Christopher Reagan Harrell (affectionately known as Skinny) is no longer with us on this earth. He died unexpectedly in Telluride, Colorado, on April 1st, 2019.



Skinny is survived by his parents Mike Harrell and Christine Harrell Sable; stepfather Brad Sable; brother Parker Harrell; grandmother Bobbie Sue Harrell; girlfriend Ashley Frizzola and dog Chewy; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins and countless friends.



Skinny was born a local Durango baby at Durango Community Hospital on December 6, 1980. He graduated from the University of New Mexico in 2007 with a Masters Degree in International Business and a Bachelor's Degree in Spanish.



Skinny was a passionate lover of life and all its adventures. Skinny grew up on skis and loved the mountains. He qualified for the Junior Olympics in Middle School to represent Colorado as an Alpine Ski racer. There was never a party Skinny didn't want to attend, a mountain he couldn't ski, a water sport he didn't love, a meal he couldn't cook -he was a master of everything he did. He loved to organize events for his friends - the bigger the better. Skinny spent a significant amount of time in Spain and Puerto Rico and loved to travel, wherever the road would lead. He was a compassionate friend who always looked out for everyone's welfare - Skinny was selfless. He was an incredible joke teller and loved to make people laugh. Skinny was always the life of the party. He loved people, nature, his dogs, and life itself. He will be deeply missed by all his friends, family, and everyone who knew him.



A traditional service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at Hood Mortuary, 1261 E. 3rd Ave; followed by a party befitting of Skinny at 11th Street Station at 3pm. Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary