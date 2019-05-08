|
|
|
Christopher Corrigan , 40 years, of Durango, Colorado, died 5/7/2019 peacefully, surrounded by family & friends at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a short illness . Born 5/10/1978.
Chris was a resident of Durango for 16 yrs. He was humble, had a contagious smile, and a kind word for everyone he met. He was a lifetime Yankees & NY Giants fan. He is survived by his parents Joe & Kathy & brother Peter. Predeceased by brother Michael and his dog Lily.
A service will be held
Published in The Durango Herald on May 8, 2019
Read More