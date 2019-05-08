Home

Christopher Corrigan


Christopher Corrigan Obituary
Christopher Corrigan , 40 years, of Durango, Colorado, died 5/7/2019 peacefully, surrounded by family & friends at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a short illness . Born 5/10/1978.

Chris was a resident of Durango for 16 yrs. He was humble, had a contagious smile, and a kind word for everyone he met. He was a lifetime Yankees & NY Giants fan. He is survived by his parents Joe & Kathy & brother Peter. Predeceased by brother Michael and his dog Lily.

Published in The Durango Herald on May 8, 2019
