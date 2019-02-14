Chuck was born in Anthony, New Mexico on May 6, 1931. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Quartermaster, Third Class on the USS Porterfield during the Korean Conflict. After the war, he began his career driving for Continental Trailways Bus Lines and received the distinguished Million Mile Safe Driver award before his retirement. On a stop in Farmington, New Mexico he met Maxine Wilkison and they settled in Grand Junction, Colorado for the 47 years of their marriage before her passing in 2009. Chuck moved to Farmington in 2012 until his last bus stop on February 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Della Terese, and siblings Jim, Jack, Dick, Fred Sutherlin, and Mildred Bartoo. He is survived by daughter Kandy Sue, sister Ida Grant, and four stepchildren: Rita Lang, Kay Wilkison, Jay Shaw, and Jim Shaw. Chuck also leaves an extensive, eclectic collection of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his two beloved Schnauzers, Waylon and Willie. Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary