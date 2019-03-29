Home

Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Charles Brennan Obituary
Charles Brennan died on March 28, 2019 at home, he was 88.
He was Chief and CEO of Brennan Oil, which has served the community since 1923. He honorably took over the business of Brennan Oil in 1950.
Charlie was a proud Marine, serving in the Korean War. When he was asked how he wanted to be remembered, he said ""I came, I did, I went!""
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joanne and his 6 children: Judith Brennan-Schmidt, Dennis (Tami) Brennan, Kelly (Michelle) Brennan, Kevin (Shanna) Brennan, Charley (Christie) Brennan and Kegan (Aimee) Brennan; grandchildren: Jason (Dixie), Noah, Jeremiah (Kathleen), Aisylin, Alexa, Colten, Matthew, Mallory, Whitney, Joe and James; great grandchildren: Baylie and Grady.
Contributions may be made in Charlie's name to a .
Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10am. Interment to follow church service, with military honors at Greenmount Cemetery and reception will be held after services at the VFW Post #4031, 1550 Main Ave., Durango.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
