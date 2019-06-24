|
Catherine "Kitsy" Davidson , 88, of Durango, Colorado, died 6/19/2019 at home, surrounded by love . Born 5/10/1931.
She is survived by her children: Keith (Marta) Davidson, John (Hillary) Davidson, and Ann (Mark) Oliver; grandchildren: Amber, Iris, Kelly, Russell, and Zach; sister: Susan Thomas; and beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, son Bruce, sister, Mary Carr, brother, Bob, and parents. Kitsy loved gardening, antiques, skiing, and exploring the world with her husband and children.
Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Durango Herald on June 24, 2019
