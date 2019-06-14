|
Carl H. Longstrom, 90, of Aztec, NM, died May 29, 2019 at his home. Born March 20, 1929.
Carl graduated from Durango High School in 1947. That year Carl helped the basketball team proudly win the state championship. In 1977, he was reunited with his high school sweetheart, Joan Long Simons.
Mr. Longstrom is survived by his twin daughters, Lori Smith and Lisa Longstrom, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be fondly remembered.
Published in The Durango Herald on June 14, 2019
