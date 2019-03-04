C.M. Burgess (Bud), 76, of Durango, Colorado, passed away on Feb. 26, 2019, after fighting cancer. Bud was born Aug. 11, 1942, to Jess Haden Burgess and Mary Mildred (Bowman) Burgess in Kansas City, Kansas. He was one of six sons. Bud is survived by his wife, Judy, of 55 years; his daughters Heather (Martin) Hoffman, Joan/Beth (Stuart) Hollister; grandchildren Emma, Nick and Hayden; brothers Robert Burgess and Dennis Burgess (Judy); and a niece, nephews, and great-nephews, whom he truly loved.



Bud was raised in Kansas City and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas. He started his career in teaching, and he never lost an opportunity to give a history lesson; he worked at BMA in human resources, and finally as a management consultant, at which he built multiple successful businesses. Throughout his life, Bud was passionate about teaching, music, and family. He always lent a helping hand to anyone looking for career coaching, resume edits, or term papers that his daughters procrastinated too long to write. He and Judy retired to Durango, Colorado, which allowed him to find new ways to follow his passions. Living in Durango allowed him to become involved with Fort Lewis College Professional Associates, where he helped the next generation prepare for the business world. He volunteered for the college and other local businesses by donating his expertise in compensation strategies, recruiting students and executive search. His passion for music led him to attend as many Music in the Mountains events as he could every summer. Finally, he loved having family and friends around and always made room for visiting with them. He will truly be missed by us all.



A celebration of life will be held in Durango on June 22nd.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Music in the Mountains, Mercy Hospice House, or Jazz on the Hill." Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary