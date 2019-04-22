Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 247-2312
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Hood Mortuary
1261 East Third Avenue
Durango, CO 81301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara "Babs" Scott


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara "Babs" Scott Obituary
Born Barbara June Johnson July 10, 1928 in Pagosa Springs to Robert and Irene Johnson and passed away April 11, 2019 In Bloomfield New Mexico. Shortly after graduation from Pagosa High School, she married Kenneth Hotz. The union was short-lived but produced a son, Robert Wayne, who later took the name of her second husband, Robert D. Pfalmer. This marriage produced two more children, Patricia Jean, and Jerome Jackson Pfalmer. Several years after the untimely death of her husband Robert she married Pete "Scotty" Scott. During these times moving became a fairly frequent occurrence, living in Alaska, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Colorado. She made friends everywhere she went. A skilled seamstress, she took up quilting and produced beautiful quilts for her children and grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Irene Johnson husbands Robert Pfalmer and Pete Scott, sisters Helen Graves and Shirley Briggs, daughter Patricia Chifalo, and grandson Bobby Pfalmer.

She is survived by sons Robert Pfalmer and Jerome Pfalmer, grandchildren Christina Jones, Jaime Kinsella, Michael Chifalo, Jared Pfalmer, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces and nephews, and special friends sister-in-law Betty Heiden and daughter-in-law Bonnie Pfalmer.

Memorial service will be held at Hood Mortuary in Durango Colorado on April 26th, 2019 at 10 am, burial at Greenmount Cemetary after.

Barbara is loved and will be missed.
Published in The Durango Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now