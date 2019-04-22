Born Barbara June Johnson July 10, 1928 in Pagosa Springs to Robert and Irene Johnson and passed away April 11, 2019 In Bloomfield New Mexico. Shortly after graduation from Pagosa High School, she married Kenneth Hotz. The union was short-lived but produced a son, Robert Wayne, who later took the name of her second husband, Robert D. Pfalmer. This marriage produced two more children, Patricia Jean, and Jerome Jackson Pfalmer. Several years after the untimely death of her husband Robert she married Pete "Scotty" Scott. During these times moving became a fairly frequent occurrence, living in Alaska, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Colorado. She made friends everywhere she went. A skilled seamstress, she took up quilting and produced beautiful quilts for her children and grandchildren.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Irene Johnson husbands Robert Pfalmer and Pete Scott, sisters Helen Graves and Shirley Briggs, daughter Patricia Chifalo, and grandson Bobby Pfalmer.



She is survived by sons Robert Pfalmer and Jerome Pfalmer, grandchildren Christina Jones, Jaime Kinsella, Michael Chifalo, Jared Pfalmer, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces and nephews, and special friends sister-in-law Betty Heiden and daughter-in-law Bonnie Pfalmer.



Memorial service will be held at Hood Mortuary in Durango Colorado on April 26th, 2019 at 10 am, burial at Greenmount Cemetary after.



Barbara is loved and will be missed.