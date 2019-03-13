|
Barbara Jean Miller left this life on March 11, 2019. She was born in Decatur, IL. on November 28, 1928. She married Bob Miller on December 21, 1957. They celebrated over 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2013. They spent most of their years together here in Durango. She will missed by her 4 children, Gloria Schryver, husband Joe of OKC, son Jerry Fleener, wife Ruthanne of Bayfield, daughter Roberta Clements, husband Dave & daughter RoxAnne
Beans all of Durango. Along with numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Manna Soup Kitchen or the 55 plus center.
Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 13, 2019