Barbara Lucille Contreras, 67, of Durango, Colorado passed away April 29, 2019 at 1:10pm in her home surrounded by family. She was born on September 5, 1951 to Juan and Delfina Gurule.



In 2006 doctors said she had 1% chance of survival but God performed a miracle and blessed us with her for 13 more years. Barbara started out as a preschool teacher but her main career was caregiving. Mom always made people feel welcomed. She was the glue that kept us all together. She was loved by so many. She loved everyone, but she always said, "I love Jesus more." She was excited to go home to her Jesus Lord and Savior. She will be deeply missed. She is our Angel now watching over us until we join her. WE LOVE YOU MOM!



She is survived by her husband Oscar Contreras of 31 years, her children: Christopher Salvador, Rene Salvador, Victoria Salvador, LaDonna Salvador, Monica Contreras and Oscar Contreras and her beloved 36 grandkids! She is also survived by her brothers: John, Condy and Gene Gurule; her sisters: Jenny Martinez and Clarita Gurule, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at Calvary International Assembly of God, 578 E. 5th Ave. Durango, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10am. A celebration of life and food to follow at the American Legion, 878 E. 2nd Ave. Durango.



"She was always super-caring. Someone who would always support you regardless, she loved and cared about everyone and touched all the lives she met. She will never be forgotten." Esai Gomez Published in The Durango Herald on May 1, 2019