July 5, 1924 - March 9, 2019



They called her the smiley lady, and now at age 94 she has taken her smile to heaven where her honey has been waiting for her since 2002 after 60 years of marriage.



From their wedding day on, Alfred was always on the go and Audyne was right there beside him with a song for every occasion and an encouraging word for every person. Whether they were hiking the mountains of Colorado hunting elk and deer, fishing the Gulf of Mexico, or doing flea markets to sell rocks they had gathered along the way, she embraced life with enthusiasm and cheeriness.



Audyne taught her children to "speak with a smile in your voice, and to never belittle anyone. 'There but for the grace of God go I.'" We five kids miss her already: Ann Kepford of Tucson, AZ; Barbara Ward (Burton) of Ignacio, CO; Chris Dyer of Farmington, NM; John (Lisa) Dyer of Lakewood, WA; and Donna Paxton of Colorado Springs, CO.



Her uplifting example extends to 25 grandchildren, 37 great-grandies, and 13 great-greats.



For many years Audyne volunteered as a senior companion wherein she took folks shopping and to medical appointments, filling in wherever she was needed. She enrolled in San Juan College at age 80, where she studied painting and mathematics. She gifted many people lovely remembrance through her paintings, which she did to give away. Whether she was cooking, sewing, knitting, or even breathing, her life was lived for others.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am with a potluck to follow at the Zion Baptist Church, 485 Shoshone Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137. The little white church behind Ignacio Library. Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 14, 2019