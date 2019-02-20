Anna Mae Quesnell Schwister (age 93) left her physical body Monday, February 11, 2019, on the Feast Day of Our Lady of Lourdes, at home with her daughter at her side. Born June 19, 1925, she was always grateful to have been raised in Neilsville Wisconsin during simpler times.



In 1945 she married Howard Dittman, father to Dennis Dittman and Darla Dittman Lange and married Robert Schwister in 1969. She is survived by a daughter, grandchildren Naomi Lange and Ryan Lange, sister Mary Quesnell Schaefer and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Anna Mae was always credited with having style combined with her love of perfume. She also loved being an elder in the family with an outstanding memory keeping everyone she met entertained with her stories. Her sharp mind and memory remained until the very end.



Anna Mae enjoyed travel and loved Disney World, visiting it so many times until her grandchildren asked if they could go somewhere else. After moving to Bayfield Colorado in 2009 she embraced nature on a farm listening to birds, watching horses and deer along with trips throughout the region, credits her longevity to living in a healthy environment surrounded by family. She was grateful for the support and friendship offered by Juanita Melendez Guttmann, and thanks to the Meals on Wheels volunteers.



A celebration of life will take place at the Bayfield farm closer to summer.