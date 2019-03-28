January 11, 1922 - March 6, 2019



Anna Kathaleen Caldwell, age 97, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at Brookdale Bear Creek Assisted Living Facility in Colorado Springs. Born in Waterflow, NM, she lived in Durango from 1943 to 1961, then in Denver, CO from 1961 to 2014. Kathaleen retired from a career in nursing, first at Mercy Hospital in Durango then at St. Luke's hospital in Denver, in 1987. She was pre-deceased by first husband, Larry McDaniel, second husband Bill Caldwell, four sisters, two brothers, a step daughter and a daughter-in-law. She is survived by her sons Robert McDaniel (Jill) of Durango and Gerald McDaniel (Kim) of Woodland Park, CO; two sisters, Angela Acker and Rita Kern; step daughters Candace Murray and Claudia Kelley; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Services will be held in Denver, CO on Friday, April 5, 2019. Memorial contributions may be sent to the La Plata County Historical Society, PO Box 3384, Durango, CO 81302. For more information and a full obituary, please go to: https://www.allstatescremation.com/obituaries/anna-kathaleen-caldwell/ Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary