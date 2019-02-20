Home

Anita Mary (Apodaca) Walcott


Anita Mary (Apodaca) Walcott, 81, passed away October 11, 2018 in Boulder City, Nevada. She was born on May 10, 1937 in Cortez, Colorado, to the late Agripina Valdez and the late Tomas Apodaca. She grew up in the Tiffany/Allison area. Anita graduated from high school in 1956. Anita was well known as the cook at Anita's Mexican Restaurant located on Main Avenue for several years. Anita was preceded in death by her husband John (Jack) Walcott. She is survived by her sons, Ivan (Tamara), and Jerry; and grandson, Joshua (Shauna). She also leaves behind her cats, Billy, Bosco and Squeaky. Anita was cremated and no services were held.
Published in The Durango Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
