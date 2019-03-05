Born to parents Stanley, and Adaline Moore June 18, 1937, Angelene Moore was born into the world during the "Great Depression". Like so many of her generation, the circumstances of her family were difficult. Angelene "Angie" (Moore) Frazzini died February 27, 2019. The legacy Angie leaves behind is tribute to her perseverance, hard work, and her kind heart.



Growing up during the "Depression", and often with unstable circumstances, Angie joined her two older siblings Leroy, and Dolores, earning money any possible way to keep the family afloat. Working hard and moving forward was a recurring theme. She worked many different jobs as a teen including at the longtime drug store in Durango. She attended school, went to dances when she could, and graduated from Durango High School in 1956.



At the age of 18 she met, and eventually married Alvin Mason Frazzini, and began a family not long after Mason's service in the Air Force, settling in the Bayfield, Colorado area. Family, and a stable home was everything to Angie. She is survived by four sons, John, Jerry, Jim, and Joe and Joe's wife Joede. Nine grandchildren, John's children Kelsey and Mark, Jerry's children Jake and Luke, Jim's children Maddie, Marissa, and Macey, and Joe and Joede's children Tyler and Mikayla, survive to carry on her spirit. Each one was the light of her life.



Angie continued to live in the 4 Corners area, settling in Aztec, New Mexico. She managed to live in her current, paid off home, for the past 30 some odd years. Home for Angie was the place her life was centered. Her children often returned to visit for holidays, and her grandchildren were often adding laughter and milestones to Angie's world.



Angie entered this world in uncertain times. She left this world with friends, family, children, and grandchildren happy, full of life, and moving forward. The joy within her was what made her unique, as many have observed, she was the "nicest person" you would ever want to meet. Born in unsure times, living a simple life, Angie left this world rich in the lives she touched.



Services for Angie are pending. Published in The Durango Herald on Mar. 5, 2019