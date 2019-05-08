Home

Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Columba Catholic Church
Allene Jo Weger


Allene Jo Weger Obituary
Allene Jo Weger , 77, of Durango, died 4/30/2019 surrounded by family . Born 10/22/1941.

Jo's family was the most important part of her life: spouse, Lynn; children: Kim(Dave) Zook, Tim (Gina)Barnes & Mark (Sandra D.)Weger; grandchildren: Morgan, Mallory, Kraig & Kailee. In lieu of flowers, send contributions to: Alternative Horizons, PO BOX 503 Durango, CO 81302.

A service will be held at noon Sat. May 18, 2019 at St. Columba Catholic Church, reception to follow.
Published in The Durango Herald on May 8, 2019
